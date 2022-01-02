Hong Kong’s Yuen Long district, with Shenzhen bay in the background. Applications for the city’s largest transitional housing project in the area, a joint venture between Henderson Land Development and Pok Oi Hospital, opened in October. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong property developers, blamed for the city’s housing crisis, cleaned up their act in 2021. Here’s how

  • Developers such as NWD, Henderson Land and Wheelock undertook housing projects aimed at lower income groups
  • Sino Group, Hang Lung Group and Li Ka-shing’s companies were among firms that launched schemes to encourage the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Updated: 11:09am, 2 Jan, 2022

