A coal-powered power station in Zhangjiakou, in China’s northern Hebei province. SOEs generate more than half of China’s energy sector emissions. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Environment
China’s carbon neutral goal: Beijing cracks the whip, directs its worst polluting firms to get house in order

  • SOEs ‘should play demonstrative and leading roles in promoting carbon peaking and carbon-neutrality’, regulator says
  • State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council oversees some of China’s most power-hungry and heavy polluting firms

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Jan, 2022

