Sun Hung Kai Properties replaces New World Development as Hong Kong’s biggest developer by sales

  • SHKP’s Wetland Seasons Bay in Tin Shui Wai was the most popular project of 2021 with the equivalent to 33 bids vying for each of the first batch of 302 flats on sale
  • New World Development suffered a setback in the summer when construction defects forced it to tear down and rebuild two towers at its popular Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:52am, 4 Jan, 2022

