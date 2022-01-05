Housing demand in the New Territories as a whole is expected to grow in the years to come. Photo: Martin Chan
Housing demand in the New Territories as a whole is expected to grow in the years to come. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Northern Metropolis scheme will boost house prices in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun by up to 10 per cent this year, analysts say

  • Government plan to create a booming hub for 2.5 million residents near border with mainland China may boost prices by half in the next five years, says Perry Fong of Centaline
  • The private housing estates that will see the biggest gains will be Yoho in Yuen Long and the Wetland projects in Tin Shui Wai, according to Fong

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:00am, 5 Jan, 2022

