Private residential houses and Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore on December 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s home prices surge to the highest in more than a decade as the ultra wealthy flock to Southeast Asia’s business hub
- Private property values climbed 5 per cent from the previous quarter, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority flash estimates
- That’s the highest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2010 when prices jumped 5.3 per cent
Topic | Singapore
Private residential houses and Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore on December 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg