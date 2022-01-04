Private residential houses and Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore on December 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Singapore’s home prices surge to the highest in more than a decade as the ultra wealthy flock to Southeast Asia’s business hub

  • Private property values climbed 5 per cent from the previous quarter, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority flash estimates
  • That’s the highest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2010 when prices jumped 5.3 per cent

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Jan, 2022

