A display showing Evergrande’s China commercial projects in Beijing on December 7, 2021. Photo: AP
Evergrande says it will abide by orders to tear down 39 structures on its flagship property project in ‘China’s Hawaii’
- Evergrande will tear down 39 buildings on Island No. 2 of its Ocean Flower project in Hainan
- The demolition does not affect the remainder of the development, where 60,567 apartments have been delivered, with 628 units on their way, Evergrande said
