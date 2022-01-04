A display showing Evergrande’s China commercial projects in Beijing on December 7, 2021. Photo: AP
A display showing Evergrande’s China commercial projects in Beijing on December 7, 2021. Photo: AP
Business

Evergrande says it will abide by orders to tear down 39 structures on its flagship property project in ‘China’s Hawaii’

  • Evergrande will tear down 39 buildings on Island No. 2 of its Ocean Flower project in Hainan
  • The demolition does not affect the remainder of the development, where 60,567 apartments have been delivered, with 628 units on their way, Evergrande said

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Updated: 2:48pm, 4 Jan, 2022

