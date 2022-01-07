General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
JPMorgan sees higher home prices from Hong Kong’s recovery as a buyer snares an apartment at the uber-expensive Mount Nicholson address
- JPMorgan takes the bullish side as recent slide in Hong Kong home prices divides analysts at Morgan Stanley, Centaline agency
- US bank does not expect negative wealth effect to have a sustained dampening effect on property market
