General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

JPMorgan sees higher home prices from Hong Kong’s recovery as a buyer snares an apartment at the uber-expensive Mount Nicholson address

  • JPMorgan takes the bullish side as recent slide in Hong Kong home prices divides analysts at Morgan Stanley, Centaline agency
  • US bank does not expect negative wealth effect to have a sustained dampening effect on property market

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:12am, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
General view of Mount Nicholson at 8 Mount Nicholson at the Peak. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE