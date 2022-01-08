Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings have taken a hit in the past year due to its holdings in China Evergrande. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Estates to post US$190 million loss as disposal of China Evergrande shares weighs heavily on bottom line
- It is Chinese Estates’ biggest loss since 2010 when it lost HK$8.85 billion (US$1.1 billion)
- Company says loss of about HK$7.87 billion from the disposal of shares in China Evergrande would be recorded as ‘other comprehensive expense’ for the year
Topic | China Evergrande Group
