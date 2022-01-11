This two-bedroom penthouse in Arizona is listed for US$1.9 million and can also be bought with cryptocurrencies. Photo: Handout
This two-bedroom penthouse in Arizona is listed for US$1.9 million and can also be bought with cryptocurrencies. Photo: Handout
Business

Bitcoin’s powerful surge offers traction in global real estate transactions as industry seeks to overcome volatility

  • About 14 in every 100,000 US property listings indicate readiness to accept cryptocurrencies as mode of payment, agency says
  • Bitcoin, the best known among them, rose 60 per cent in 2021 and more than 1,000 per cent over the past three years

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This two-bedroom penthouse in Arizona is listed for US$1.9 million and can also be bought with cryptocurrencies. Photo: Handout
This two-bedroom penthouse in Arizona is listed for US$1.9 million and can also be bought with cryptocurrencies. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE