People take selfies with the Pudong skyline as they stand on the Bund in Shanghai, China. Kerry Properties has acquired four plots in the city. Photo: AP
Business

Kerry Properties becomes latest Hong Kong developer to make huge land acquisition in China

  • Kerry Properties, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok, pays 13.3 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) for four plots in Shanghai
  • Kerry joins Shui On Land, Hong Kong Land and Hong Kong Resorts International who have recently splashed billions on land purchases in top tier Chinese cities

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:46am, 12 Jan, 2022

