The Arch luxury residential development next to the West Kowloon railway station. Photo: Felix Wong
A triplex, dubbed ‘Emperor’s Home’, and four flats at The Arch near Kowloon MTR station on offer for US$128 million
- Five properties at The Arch near Kowloon MTR station, comprising a triplex and four flats, are available for HK$1 billion (US$128.34 million) via tender
- The ostentatiously decorated triplex, spread over the 80th to 82nd floors, has an area of 4,263 sq ft and comes with a 1,278 sq ft sky garden, private pool and a 90 sq ft terrace
Topic | Hong Kong property
