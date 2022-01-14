The housing market in Shenzhen has cooled substantially. Photo: Martin Chan
The housing market in Shenzhen has cooled substantially. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Property buying frenzy cools in Shenzhen as investors stay away from new residential projects in China’s Silicon Valley

  • Anhui Anlian Express, the developer of the 353-unit Shangjing residential project in Guangming district, has sold just one flat since its launch on January 2
  • The era of long queues at sales centres in Shenzhen and sell-outs on the first day has gone, says Fion He of Midland Realty

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The housing market in Shenzhen has cooled substantially. Photo: Martin Chan
The housing market in Shenzhen has cooled substantially. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE