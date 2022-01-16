Broadening the scope of virtual banking apps is important to keep increasing app interaction, says Quinlan & Associates. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The gamification of banking: how Hong Kong virtual lender ZA Bank uses mobile games to attract and maintain customers
- ZA Bank says its gamification strategy is resonating with Hong Kong’s millennials and Generation Z in the digital era
- Over a quarter of Hong Kong’s adult population is expected to have a virtual bank account by 2025, according to Quinlan & Associates
Topic | Gaming
