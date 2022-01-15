A view of The Harmonie residential development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Henderson prices flats at The Harmonie, Hong Kong’s first residential project this year, lower than The Vertex launched two years ago
- The prices of flats at The Harmonie in Cheung Sha Wan are 4.2 per cent lower than The Vertex, which was launched in December 2019
- 66 flats at the 337-unit residential project could go on sale as early as next weekend,
Topic | Hong Kong property
