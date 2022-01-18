An aerial view of Discovery Bay, a sprawling residential area close to Hong Kong airport. Photo: Roy Issa
Discovery Bay developer Hong Kong Resort Company to invest US$1.9 billion, the biggest in Lantau in the past decade
- Hong Kong Resort Company to pay a land premium of HK$5.24 billion for a 699,660 sq ft plot in Discovery Bay, which will yield 1.3 million sq ft of gross floor area
- The proposed 1,400-unit project, the 19th phase of development at Discovery Bay, will take about seven to eight years to complete, HKR International executive says
