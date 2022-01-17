Liquidity concerns at Country Garden, China’s largest developer, are mounting. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden Services distances itself from developer parent amid rising liquidity concerns
- Country Garden Services seeks ‘market-oriented operations’ through ‘our own independence and isolation’, says CFO Huang Peng
- Chinese developer Country Garden will not issue US dollar convertible bonds amid ‘unsuitable market conditions’
Topic | China property
Liquidity concerns at Country Garden, China’s largest developer, are mounting. Photo: Reuters