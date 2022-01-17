Visitors to Hong Kong have continued to decline during the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Visitor numbers for Hong Kong continue to plunge as tourism lawmaker calls for clear criteria on border opening plans
- Number of visitors coming to Hong Kong decline 97.4 per cent from last, number of leisure travellers ‘close to zero’, tourism board says
- Tourism sector lawmaker says mainland only hope for business, calls on government to specify criteria for border reopening
Visitors to Hong Kong have continued to decline during the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam