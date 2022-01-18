Cars on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing on July 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters.
China must put even more electric cars on the roads at a faster rate to meet nation’s 2060 carbon neutral target, Greenpeace says
- Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) must make up 63 per cent of total automobile sales by 2030, rising to 87 per cent by 2035 in China, Greenpeace says
- Vehicle emissions may peak at 1.75 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2027, with the reduction reaching a plateau of 1 per cent between 2027 and 2029, Greenpeace says
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
