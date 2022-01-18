Only about 15 per cent of global plastic waste is actually recycled. Photo: Shutterstock
Abu Dhabi-based start-up aims to launch world’s first plastics trading exchange as global companies call on governments to act
- Scheduled to open for trading in the summer, the Rebound Plastic Exchange aims to give companies across all sectors access to recycled plastics
- Move comes as more than 70 leading businesses and financial institutions call for more international government efforts to tackle plastic pollution
Topic | Business of climate change
