Among the projects due next year is Sogo’s twin commercial blocks in Kai Tak, which includes a Sogo department store. Photo: May Tse
Among the projects due next year is Sogo’s twin commercial blocks in Kai Tak, which includes a Sogo department store. Photo: May Tse
Business

Hong Kong retail space may surge by record amount in 2023 as mall owners aim to catch returning tourists

  • The amount of new space for shops could quadruple from just over a million square feet this year to about 4 million sq ft in 2023, according to Savills
  • Retail landlords are trying to time the opening of their shopping malls to coincide with the return of tourists after the city’s borders reopen

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Among the projects due next year is Sogo’s twin commercial blocks in Kai Tak, which includes a Sogo department store. Photo: May Tse
Among the projects due next year is Sogo’s twin commercial blocks in Kai Tak, which includes a Sogo department store. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE