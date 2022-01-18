Microsoft logo on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft logo on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Business

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion in its biggest acquisition to create the world’s third-largest gaming company

  • Microsoft will pay US$95 in cash for each share of Activision Blizzard
  • Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick will continue to serve in that role. Once the deal closes, Activision Blizzard will report to Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft Gaming

Topic |   Video gaming
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:44am, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Microsoft logo on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft logo on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE