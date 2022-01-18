Microsoft logo on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion in its biggest acquisition to create the world’s third-largest gaming company
- Microsoft will pay US$95 in cash for each share of Activision Blizzard
- Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick will continue to serve in that role. Once the deal closes, Activision Blizzard will report to Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft Gaming
Topic | Video gaming
