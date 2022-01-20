Hong Kong real estate is back in favour with international investors. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong real estate regains appeal with international investors as they target hotels, industrial assets in 2022, CBRE survey shows
- Hong Kong was the sixth most attractive property investment destination in a poll of some 30 cities in Asia-Pacific, after dropping out of the top 10 last year
- Some US$11.3 billion worth of property deals were concluded in Hong Kong last year, up from US$8.6 billion in 2020, according to Real Capital Analytics
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong real estate is back in favour with international investors. Photo: Roy Issa