A mural during the North American Bitcoin Conference at the James L Knight Center on January 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Cryptocurrency crash wipes out more than US$1 trillion in market value

  • Bitcoin lost more than 12 per cent on Friday and dropped below US$36,000 to its lowest level since July, losing 45 per cent of its value since a November peak
  • Other digital currencies have suffered just as much, if not more, with Ether and meme coins mired in similar drawdowns

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 Jan, 2022

