Granular silicon can ‘solve the critical shortcomings of high energy consumption and large carbon emissions at the front end of the photovoltaic industry chain,’ says GCL. Photo: AFP
Climate Change: China’s GCL Poly Energy ramps up production of cheaper, more efficient solar panel materials
- The firm is readying plans to increase its capacity to produce so-called granular silicon products next month
- The reduction in the carbon footprint of the production process is equivalent to planting 2.2 million trees per year, GCL claims
Topic | Business of climate change
