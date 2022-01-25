Construction in progress at Health Aura on 9 Keswick Street, Causeway Bay. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong developer H Development seeks medical services providers to lease its purpose-built tower in Causeway Bay

  • H Development Holdings has invested HK$600 million (US$77 million) in Health Aura at 9 Keswick Street in Causeway Bay
  • The tower has been built in accordance with medical specifications, with space dedicated for MRI centre

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 25 Jan, 2022

Construction in progress at Health Aura on 9 Keswick Street, Causeway Bay. Photo: Jelly Tse
