Construction in progress at Health Aura on 9 Keswick Street, Causeway Bay. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong developer H Development seeks medical services providers to lease its purpose-built tower in Causeway Bay
- H Development Holdings has invested HK$600 million (US$77 million) in Health Aura at 9 Keswick Street in Causeway Bay
- The tower has been built in accordance with medical specifications, with space dedicated for MRI centre
Topic | Hong Kong property
