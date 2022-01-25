An aerial view of the South Horizons private housing estate in Ap Lei Chau, Aberdeen district. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Hong Kong market will be unkind to old mass housing estates as prices slide in early weeks of 2022

  • Large developments built more than 20 years ago in Kowloon and Hong Kong Island are likely to experience bigger declines
  • Covid-19 infections and emigration have been cited as reasons for caution in the market outlook this year

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:57am, 25 Jan, 2022

