Residential buildings under construction at the Punggol area in Singapore, in July 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s higher property tax to have short-term impact on home sales as buyers reconsider options, analysts say
- Sales of private residential units fell 58.4 per cent in December from a month earlier as the higher levy dampened demand
- The stamp duty on foreign buyers was raised in December from 20 per cent to 30 per cent and on companies from 25 per cent to 35 per cent
