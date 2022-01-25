Kaisa pledged to resume construction at its project in Foshan. Photo: Reuters
Kaisa pledged to resume construction at its project in Foshan. Photo: Reuters
Business

Embattled developer Kaisa Group to resume construction at project in Foshan after receiving funds held in escrow accounts

  • Kaisa has pledged to resume construction at a project in the southern city after funds held in escrow accounts were returned to it
  • It follows reports that China is drafting rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts

Topic |   China property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kaisa pledged to resume construction at its project in Foshan. Photo: Reuters
Kaisa pledged to resume construction at its project in Foshan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE