Kaisa pledged to resume construction at its project in Foshan. Photo: Reuters
Embattled developer Kaisa Group to resume construction at project in Foshan after receiving funds held in escrow accounts
- Kaisa has pledged to resume construction at a project in the southern city after funds held in escrow accounts were returned to it
- It follows reports that China is drafting rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts
Topic | China property
