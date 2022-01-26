A sell-out crowd turned up for the #Lyos apartments in Hung Shui Kiu at CK Asset Holdings’ sales office in Hung Hom on 6 November 2021, where 36 buyers competed for every available unit. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Realtors pay bigger-than-average bonuses after 12 months of record sales in Hong Kong defied city’s Covid-19 outbreak and gloomy job market
- Midland Holdings said it would pay its support staff up to 2.4 months’ salary as bonus, with an average of 1.7 months, while Midland IC&I pays 1.35 months
- Centaline’s bonuses rose to a three-year high of 2.44 months’ salary for supervisors and 1.63 months for clerical staff. The company is raising pay by 3 per cent
