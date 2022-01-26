Hotels have been one of the pandemic’s most battered segments as states closed borders to stem the spread of the disease that has killed 5.6 million across the globe so far, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

In 2020, the revenue per available room (RevPAR) – a gauge of how many rooms a hotel or guest house sells and how much they earn from those bookings – across the globe dropped by half, according to credit ratings company Fitch.

Last year, boosted by the roll-out of vaccination programmes, the lodgings industry rebounded somewhat. The portion of RevPAR recovered across regions ranged from 51 per cent to 76 per cent, according to JLL.

Fitch forecasts that the global hotels sector will see a gradual improvement this year compared to 2021, with RevPAR recovering to around 70 per cent of 2019 levels, mainly in the second half.

“As border controls start to ease and countries emerge from the pandemic, hospitality investors remain poised to enter the sector, searching for opportunities in traditional Asian gateway cities and increasingly in resort destinations as a result of pent-up leisure demand,” the JLL report said.

“While the focus on Asian gateway cities and countries was present at the beginning of the pandemic, it is likely to continue throughout 2022, especially in markets like China, including Hong Kong, Japan and Australia which represented almost 70 per cent of the hotel investment volume as of September 2021.”

One notable hotel transaction in the last quarter of 2021 was Thai developer Asset World Corporation’s acquisition of the 130-room dusitD2 Chiang Mai from Dusit Thani Properties Reit for 435 million baht (US$13.15 million) and takeover of Lhong 1919, a tourist attraction on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Thonburi neighbourhood with the intention of developing an integrated wellness destination managed by The Ritz Carlton Hotel.

