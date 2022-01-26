Net-zero carbon emissions are required for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Photo: Getty Images
Climate Change: World must almost double investment to US$9.2 trillion a year to hit Paris Agreement goals, says McKinsey
- The projected expenditure for a successful transition to cope with climate change is much higher than the US$5.7 trillion spent each year currently
- The additional spending needed is equivalent to half of global corporate profits, or a quarter of total tax revenues in 2020
Topic | Business of climate change
