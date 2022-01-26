Creditors of HNA Group were given the go-ahead to sell its assets, including the luxury villa, in late October. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Luxury house on The Peak formerly owned by bankrupt HNA Group sells at a loss of US$15.4 million
- House 6 at Twelve Peaks was sold to Guo Deying, who shares the same name as the founder of Coolpad Group, for HK$387 million
- Creditors of HNA were given the go-ahead to sell its assets, including the luxury villa, in late October by a Chinese court
Topic | Hong Kong property
Creditors of HNA Group were given the go-ahead to sell its assets, including the luxury villa, in late October. Photo: SCMP Pictures