China Evergrande Group has promised investors that it will work out a debt revamp plan in the next six months. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande aims to come up with debt restructuring plan in six months’ time as creditors begin to lose patience
- Evergrande says it ‘will continue to listen carefully to the opinions and suggestions of the creditors’ and will formulate a preliminary restructuring plan
- Company tells investors on a call that it will treat onshore and offshore bondholders equally
Topic | China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande Group has promised investors that it will work out a debt revamp plan in the next six months. Photo: Reuters