China Evergrande Group has promised investors that it will work out a debt revamp plan in the next six months. Photo: Reuters
Business

Evergrande aims to come up with debt restructuring plan in six months’ time as creditors begin to lose patience

  • Evergrande says it ‘will continue to listen carefully to the opinions and suggestions of the creditors’ and will formulate a preliminary restructuring plan
  • Company tells investors on a call that it will treat onshore and offshore bondholders equally

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Updated: 1:19pm, 27 Jan, 2022

