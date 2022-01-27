Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Cha Kwo Ling and Lam Tin districts. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong home prices rise for 13th straight year, with rising trend likely to sustain if city brings fifth wave of Covid-19 outbreak under control
- The index for lived-in homes in December fell about 0.3 per cent to 392.5 from November, but rose 3.3 per cent on an annual basis
- The index retreated 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter after reaching a record high in September
Topic | Hong Kong property
