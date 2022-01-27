A solar power plant in Turpan, northwest China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: Xinhua
Climate Change: China’s new wind and solar capacity makes up over half the power industry total as nation seeks to cut carbon footprint
- Wind and solar farms accounted for more than half of the new power capacity added in mainland China last year, official figures show
- Generating more low-carbon energy is one of the pillars of Beijing’s strategy to decarbonise its economy
Topic | China and climate change
