Chan said the zero-covid policy would make sense if the virus caused a higher percentage of deaths. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Property tycoon Ronnie Chan urges Hong Kong government to rethink tough Covid-19 stance
- The billionaire chairman of Hang Lung Properties said the city’s measures, which include strict social distancing rules, make life difficult for businesses
- Chan believes the Omicron variant sweeping through the city appears to produce symptoms similar to influenza
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chan said the zero-covid policy would make sense if the virus caused a higher percentage of deaths. Photo: Jonathan Wong