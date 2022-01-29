A model of Koko Hills apartments in Kwun Tong at Wheelock Properties’ sales office in Tsim Sha Tsui on 29 January 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Wheelock fails to find any buyer for latest phase of Koko Hills flats as latest coronavirus outbreak keeps Hong Kong’s property investors at home
- Wheelock failed to find any buyer for the 96 apartments on offer at its Koko Hills project in Kwun Tong as of 7:30pm, agents said
- The flats were priced at HK$21,491 (US$2,758) per square foot on average after discounts, 7.5 per cent more expensive than their launch price 18 months ago
Topic | Weekend Property
