Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices retreated 1.4 per cent between September and December, according to an index published by the city’s Rating and Valuation Department on Thursday.

A Soyo show flat. Photo: Handout

Nano flats will be bought purely for investment purposes in the future, Lee said, adding that the change in government rules could sap the demand for such flats.

“No one will disagree with the fact that everyone wants to live in bigger flats. But whether one can afford this is another question,” said Derrick Pang Yat-bond, the CEO of AAIH, which developed Soyo. The company said nano flats will still be sought-after among youngsters and investors.

Chun Wo Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAIH, built Soyo as well as the Tplus development in Tuen Mun in 2018. Units in Tplus started from 128 sq ft.

Derrick Pang Yat-bond, left, and Dominic Pang Yat-ting of AAIH. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

“We saw that buyers had snapped up most 150 sq ft flats at Soyo, when the project was put on sale,” Pang said.

The monthly mortgage instalments for these flats was about HK$12,000 a month, lower than average monthly rents of between HK$13,000 and HK$14,000, he said. “At the end, the owners will have a property of their own,” Pang said.

The company was building nano flats as it needed to “react to market demand”, said Dominic Pang Yat-ting, AAIH’s chairman.

“We can produce bigger flats with larger lump sum amounts, which take time to sell. As a small developer, we have to adopt a fast asset turnover strategy to shore up cash flow for future land replenishment. Otherwise, we will lose our competitiveness,” Dominic Pang said.

Nano flats have been marketed as an entry ticket for youngsters with limited budget, said Albert Wong, honorary consultant at AA Horses Mortgage Brokerage Services.

“As the unit size area has been reducing, builders can charge higher in terms of per square footage according to the affordability of homebuyers. It will serve as a price facilitator and influence owners in nearby areas to increase their asking prices and, in turn, push up home values,” he said.

The total transaction value of new flats of sizes less than 200 sq ft amounted to HK$1.1 billion between January and September last year, according to data from Dataelements, which tracks the sales of new flats. The highest average selling prices for such flats was HK$36,600 per square foot, compared with HK$35,500 per square foot for flats with sizes of 250 sq ft or larger, Dataelements said.