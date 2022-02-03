Taiwan is a popular destination for Hongkongers buying property. Photo: Reuters
Business

Hongkongers snap up property in Taiwan as self-ruled island becomes a popular relocation option

  • Hong Kong residents accounted for 41.2 per cent of property acquired by foreigners in 2019, according to Savills data
  • Some 27,844 Hongkongers were eligible for residency in Taiwan from 2019 to 2021, more than double the 12,220 in the previous three years

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Feb, 2022

