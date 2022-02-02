The national ETS is going to expand to cover 7 billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2025, 60 per cent of China’s current total emissions, after gradually including all eight of China’s heavy industry sectors by then. Photo: AP
China’s carbon neutral goals: turnover under emissions trading scheme expected to reach US$15 billion in 2030
- The expectations of an increase in volume came after China’s new carbon market met its first compliance deadline with a high compliance rate of 99.5 per cent
- About 8 billion yuan worth of carbon trading has been recorded since the national carbon exchange was launched in Shanghai mid July
Topic | Business of climate change
