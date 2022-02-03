A containment dome is installed at the Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, in May 2017. It is China’s first nuclear power project to use the domestically developed Hualong One technology. Photo: Xinhua
China’s state-owned nuclear power developer to build plant in Argentina using third-generation Hualong One design
- A 1.2GW power plant based on China National Nuclear Corp’s Hualong One reactor design will be built in the South American nation, Argentine media reported
- This will be China’s second export of its nuclear technology after Pakistan
Topic | Business of climate change
