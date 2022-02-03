The social distancing measures introduced by the Hong Kong government could lead to a wave of restaurant closures, causing shop prices to fall, analysts said. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong shop prices could slump by up to 20 per cent as city’s measures to control coronavirus outbreak hit retailers, restaurants
- Owners have cut prices by 5 to 10 per cent on average since the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, said Edwin Lee of Bridgeway Prime Shop Fund
- Hong Kong Retail Management Association expects retail sales to remain flat in the first half due to social-distancing measures to control outbreak
