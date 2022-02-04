Hong Kong-listed companies are under pressure from stakeholders to increase the representation on women on their boards. Photo: Robert Ng
Women on boards: Hong Kong firms under pressure to improve boardroom gender diversity as asset managers turn up the heat
- Hong Kong-listed firms with single-gender boards have until end of 2024 to introduce greater gender diversity
- One third of firms listed in the city had all-male boards in 2020, according to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Topic | Gender equality
Hong Kong-listed companies are under pressure from stakeholders to increase the representation on women on their boards. Photo: Robert Ng