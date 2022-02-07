BMW plans to release iX all-electric SUV in Hong Kong this year. Photo: AP
In Tesla-dominated Hong Kong, BMW eyes 50 per cent of its sales in the city to come from electric cars by 2024
- The German carmaker plans to launch the iX3 SUV, i7 limousine and iX1 compact SUV in Hong Kong this year
- EVs accounted for 8,454 units or 23 per cent of new car registrations in Hong Kong in the first 11 months of last year
