Shui On Land’s Optics Valley Innovation Tiandi mixed-used development in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-listed developer Shui On Land says it has resolved flat owners’ complaints at joint venture project in Wuhan
- Some buyers had complained of poor workmanship, substandard materials and mismatches between blueprints and actual features
- Shui On Land met a group of buyers on January 18, where they ‘accepted our explanation and improvement plan’, it says
Topic | Shui On Land
Shui On Land’s Optics Valley Innovation Tiandi mixed-used development in Wuhan. Photo: Handout