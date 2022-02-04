The Exchange Square complex, which houses the local bourse, in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong approves spin-off of Chinese metals and plastics firm Karrie International’s property arm, paves way for listing
- KRP Development is heading for a listing in Hong Kong after the city’s bourse approved its spin-off
- The spin-off will also entail KRP’s acquisition of Kar Info International Property Limited and Dongguan City Jiaxuntong Computer Products Limited
Topic | China property
