China has given prominence to alternative proteins such as lab-grown meat in the latest five-year agricultural plan. Photo: Shutterstock
How China plans to lead the world in sustainable food with latest five-year agricultural development plan

  • Lab-grown meat and plant-based eggs among food production technologies that will be supported to cut reliance on overseas know-how
  • Inclusion of cultivated meat in the five-year plan will drive more research funding and investment in the nascent industry, says Ziliang Yang of start-up CellX

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:00am, 6 Feb, 2022

