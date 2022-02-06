China has given prominence to alternative proteins such as lab-grown meat in the latest five-year agricultural plan. Photo: Shutterstock
How China plans to lead the world in sustainable food with latest five-year agricultural development plan
- Lab-grown meat and plant-based eggs among food production technologies that will be supported to cut reliance on overseas know-how
- Inclusion of cultivated meat in the five-year plan will drive more research funding and investment in the nascent industry, says Ziliang Yang of start-up CellX
Knowledge | China and climate change
