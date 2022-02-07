Hong Kong developers are increasing their investments in London, betting on higher rental yields. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong developers are betting on London for its high rental yields amid BN (O) visa scheme, says K&K Properties boss
- The developer’s London portfolio generates a rental yield of 4.6 per cent, which compares with about 3 to 3.5 per cent in other big European cities
- Leasing inquiries in K&K’s London office portfolio have increased 20 per cent in the last two months as the Covid-19 situation improved, says CEO Kino Law
Topic | International Property
Hong Kong developers are increasing their investments in London, betting on higher rental yields. Photo: Reuters