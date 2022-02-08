The logo of plastics company Covestro is illuminated in front of its corporate headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo: DPA
Climate change: Covestro plans to use green hydrogen to make mattresses, water barrels more sustainable
- Covestro’s Shanghai plant is likely to be German firm’s first plant globally to use green hydrogen, putting it on track to reach its decarbonisation goal
- Fortescue Future Industries will supply Covestro with green hydrogen, which will allow it to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 900,000 tonnes a year
Topic | Business of climate change
The logo of plastics company Covestro is illuminated in front of its corporate headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo: DPA