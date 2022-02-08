Exchange Square, which houses the Hong Kong bourse, in the city’s Central district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s SFC faces staff shortages, increases budget to compete with financial firms
- Regulator lost 12 per cent of its staff last year, compared with 5.1 per cent in 2020, chairman says
- Commission sets aside more money to compete with private sector and for 4.5 pay rise to current staff
Topic | SFC
